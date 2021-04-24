OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OFX Group stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. OFX Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

OFX Group Company Profile

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, International Payment Services and International Payment Solutions. The International Payment Services segment offers bank to bank currency transfer services to businesses and consumers.

