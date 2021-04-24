Odyssey 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.36 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Odyssey has a market cap of $15.75 million and $2.36 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

