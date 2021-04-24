Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

