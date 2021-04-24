Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,608,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,723. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.