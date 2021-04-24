NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,273.20.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,862.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,711.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,374.69. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,028.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.