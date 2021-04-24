NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$2.15. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 957,278 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$467.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

