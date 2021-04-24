Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.