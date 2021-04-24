Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CRSR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

