Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,066,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,306. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHAT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.