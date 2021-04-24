NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000.

BATS NUEM opened at $35.98 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

