Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.26 million and the highest is $14.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.