Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.26 million and the highest is $14.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.