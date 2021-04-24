Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.