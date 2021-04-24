Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.81. 15,221,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

