Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.31) and the highest is ($1.95). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.81. 15,325,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

