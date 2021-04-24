Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6,116.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.30 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

