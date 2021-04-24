Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

