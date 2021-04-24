Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

