Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

