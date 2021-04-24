Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 610 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after buying an additional 370,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

