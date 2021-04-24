Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,579 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

OTIC stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

