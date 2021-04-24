Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,144 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

