Northern Trust Corp Purchases 94,913 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

