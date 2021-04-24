Northern Trust Corp Has $834,000 Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Titan International worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

