Northern Trust Corp Buys 132,452 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gevo were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

GEVO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.