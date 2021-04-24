Norges Bank Takes $18.78 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 732,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,782,000. Norges Bank owned 0.43% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

