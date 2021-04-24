Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 499,871 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 499,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

