Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 690,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plantronics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plantronics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLT opened at $40.71 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

