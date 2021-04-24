Norges Bank Invests $19.40 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,406,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

