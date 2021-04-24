Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Nordex has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

