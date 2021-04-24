Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 0.4%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

