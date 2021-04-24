Node Runners Market Capitalization Hits $2.93 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $125.49 or 0.00250393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $18,846.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

