NKN (NKN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116.95 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $344.29 million and approximately $116.95 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00046577 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

