NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.88 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and $72,608.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,915.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.60 or 0.04500758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.18 or 0.00454034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $795.37 or 0.01562121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.45 or 0.00762925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00470508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00405595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004443 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,044,236 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

