Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $49.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 173.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.