Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Shares of NTDOY opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.54. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nintendo by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

