NFTX Price Tops $123.98 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $58.07 million and $1.75 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $123.98 or 0.00247895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

