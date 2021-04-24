NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,376 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

