NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

