NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 5,967 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 987.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.29 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

