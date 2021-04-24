NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $299,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.60 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

