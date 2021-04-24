NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of EXI opened at $119.64 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

