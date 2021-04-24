Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$101.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NGT opened at C$82.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$65.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$96.45.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

