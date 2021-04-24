NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Trading Down 4.5%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $366.55 and last traded at $366.55. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.81.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.20 and its 200-day moving average is $386.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NewMarket by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

