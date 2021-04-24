Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

