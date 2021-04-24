New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NYSE:EDU opened at $16.10 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

