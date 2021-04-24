New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.07 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,305.69 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.