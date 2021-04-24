New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.