Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Sells $128,911.53 in Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,939.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

