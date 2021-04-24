NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NTST stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

