Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

